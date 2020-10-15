Pictorial: Kasese Schools Emphaises Adherance to SOPs as Finalists Return

At least 121 schools in Kasese District opened their gates to finalists this morning, about seven months after the government closed learning institutions across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.









In his last televised address on COVID-19 on September20th, 2020, president, Yoweri Museveni allowed finalists to resume studies under strict Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs to stop COVID-19 transmission.











He directed all learning institutions to install foot-operated handwashing facilities, provide adequate sanitary facilities to learners, restrict visitors and set up a COVID19 Taskforce among others.











This morning, a number of finalists reported to school for the resumption of their studies.











Our reporter toured several schools in Kasese and found students clearing before they are allowed in.











Teachers and school heads were seen inspecting the learners to ensure adherence with the SOPs.













However, some of the schools lacked temperature guns to take the body temperature of learners while some of the learners pulled masks from their bags when prompted teachers.













