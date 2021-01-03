Samuel Nkuba
11:19

Pictorial; Katumba's Day Out in Kalangala

3 Jan 2021, 11:18 Comments 247 Views Kalangala, Uganda Presidential Race Politics 2021 Elections Report
Presidential Candidate Katumba arriving in Kalangala with MV Pearl Ferry

In short
The 24-year-old candidate accessed the island district through Bukakata aboard MV Pearl to cross from Masaka to Bugoma/Luku landing site. Upon his arrival, He arrived in Kalangala, Katumba addressed voters at Bugoma landing site, before visiting Bugoma Police station, Mugoye sub-county and Kalangala Town Council.

 

