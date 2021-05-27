Pictorial: KCCA Swearing in 2021



On Wednesday, total of 53 councillors and the City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago were sworn in to their elected position at a ceremony at City Hall. With majority councillors coming from the National Unity Platform, red and black were the dominant colors worn. Some councillors carried their party umbrellas to the podium to take oath. The event featured different politicians including members of parliament and political party leaders. There was entertainment from local musicians and performance groups. Uganda Radio Network attended the ceremony and now brings you the events in pictures.

