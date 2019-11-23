Hundreds of people participated in the marathon to commemorate the 31st birthday of the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, William Gabula has flagged off in Jinja district on Saturday.





The marathon that was flagged off by the Kyabazinga was divided in 5km and 10km races.





While addressing journalists after the marathon, Prof. Wasswa Balunywa, said the funds raised from the marathon will be used to boost the Kingdom's campaign of supplying clean water to all rural schools.



