

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH, Gabula Nadiope IV, joined his subjects to celebrate his seventh coronation anniversary on Monday.

The scientific event was held at the kingdom's palace under strict observance of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

The event was graced by the 1st deputy prime minister, Rebecca Kadaga, the 3rd deputy premier, Lukia Nakadama, the gender and cultural affairs state minister, Peace Mutuuzo, the former vice president, Wandira Kazibwe, members of parliament representing different constituencies in Busoga sub region, among other dignitaries.

