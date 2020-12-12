The National Unity Platform-NUP, presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi campaigns in Kitgum and Lamwo districts ended peacefully on Saturday despite heavy police presence.









This is in contrast to his earlier campaign schedule in the district, a month ago when police denied him a campaign venue and teargassed his supporters.









Kyagulanyi addressed his supporters in Pangira Trading Center in Lokung Sub-county, Lamwo District earlier in the morning and concluded another rally at the District Forest Institute in Pandwong Division, Kitgum Municipality.











Police barricaded major streets leading to the central Business areas to deter the presidential hopeful from holding a procession.









However, the heavy deployment of police personnel and trucks didn't deter hundreds of locals who joined Kyagulanyi from Pager Bridge for a procession that lasted nearly 30 minutes to his campaign venue at the District Forest Institute in Pandwong Division.







URN followed the event and now brings you the pictures.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.