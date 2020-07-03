Pictorial: Launch of Arua City

Hundreds of residents and officials from West Nile region on Friday converged at the Mayor's Gardens to officially launch Arua City, which came in to effect on July 1st 2020.



The event was officially presided over by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya. Arua joins six other cities which include Fort Portal, Mbarara, Mbale, Masaka, Gulu and Jinja.





URN brings you the event in pictures.

