Pictorial: Launch of the Busoga Region COVID -19 Relief Food Taskforce

The king of Busoga His Royal Highness, Gabula Nadiope led a team of 30 stakeholders to launch the Busoga region COVID -19 relief food taskforce at the kingdom headquarters on Monday.

The launch also entailed unveiling different food items that were last week lobbied from the business community and other well wishers.



All food items shall be distributed to vulnerable communities throughout the region.



