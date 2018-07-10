Olive Nakatudde
15:43

Pictorial: Chaos Mars Local Council Elections

10 Jul 2018, 15:39 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Slideshow
    Police officers and Agents observe the verification exercise at Kyebando Central polling station.

    A security officer calms down youth who attempted to cause chaos in Kyebando.

    Kyebando Central residents lining up outside St. Paul Church of Uganda ahead of the election.

    A police officer pushes away one of the people whom residents of Kyebando Central accussed of ferrying students who are not voters in the area.

    Accusation and counter accusations at Kiseka Market as Military police looks on

    Kalerwe residents converge along the Northern By-Pass to vote.

    Polling Assistants Verify voters ahead of the election.

    Residents in different areas turned up in big numbers to vote their Local Council leaders.

    Hundreds of voters, largely male youths turned up for local council one election at Kiseka market

    Deo Ssenkungu's name (in suit), a candidate in Nakamiro Village in Bwaise II Parish in Kawempe division was deleted on the polling day causing residents to boycott the election.

    Voters in Nakamiro Village in Bwaise II Parish in Kawempe division in Kampala made fun lining up behind their candidate Deo Senkungu after the voting process in the area flopped.

    Voters in Nakamiro Village in Bwaise II Parish in Kawempe division in Kampala pitched camp at their polling station following chaos that forced polling officer flee.

    Military police trying to organise voters awaiting verification at Kiseka Market.

    Mothers at different polling stations were given special treatment like taking them through verification first.

    Residents mostly youth exchanged bitter words and blows ahead of the election.

    Residents of different age groups turned up for verification ahead of the lining up election.

    There was alot of confusion at Bwaise Lufula Zone near the Kawempe Division Headquarters with residents protesting the verification procedure.

    Some of the Bwaise residents waited on shop verandas for their names to be called out for verification.

    Women highly participated in the Local Council election.

    There was commotion at the entrance of Kyebando Central Polling Station hosted by St. Paul Church of Uganda as some residents blocked others from entering.

    Military police was deployed at Kiseka market to control a large crowd of voters who turned up for local council voting

    Some polling stations were cordoned off to allow residents coverge and vote.

    There was overcrowding on verification desks in some villages.

 

Voting for Local Council leaders has been marred by chaos, confusion, intimidation and delays. The exercise was suspended in several parts of the country, while in others police used teargas to disperse rowdy residents.
Most of the chaos stemmed from the absence of names on the village registers, a different record from the National Voters Register. All persons whose names did not appear on the register were turned away, triggering fights. 
Uganda Radio Network-URN followed up the voting process and brings you pictures from different part s of Kampala.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

