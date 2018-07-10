Pictorial: Chaos Mars Local Council Elections

Voting for Local Council leaders has been marred by chaos, confusion, intimidation and delays. The exercise was suspended in several parts of the country, while in others police used teargas to disperse rowdy residents.

Most of the chaos stemmed from the absence of names on the village registers, a different record from the National Voters Register. All persons whose names did not appear on the register were turned away, triggering fights.

Uganda Radio Network-URN followed up the voting process and brings you pictures from different part s of Kampala.

