The remains of Lt. General Pecos Kutesa, one of the historical officers who fought in the National Resistance Army-NRA led rebellion were returned into the country today. Kutesa, 65, died early this week from India where he had been taken for specialised care after a long illness.



Today, his remains were carried in the belly of the Emirates aircraft that landed on Friday afternoon at Entebbe International Airport. The widow, Dorah Kutesa who had traveled with another relative to nurse the husband was received by a delegation from the army and family members at the airside.





Lt. General James Mugira, the Managing Director of the National Enterprise Corporation, led the delegation that also included Kutesa's friend Maj. General Steven Kashaka.





Uganda Radio Network brings you pictures from the airport.



