Pictorial; Makerere Bows for Nsibambi

The Makerere University community was covered in a sombre mood as they paid last respects to Prof. Apollo Nsibambi, the former Prime Minister who breathed his last, early this week.





The 78-year-old died on Tuesday at his home in Mengo, Kampala after a battle with cancer.





Nsibambi was the first non-head-of-state chancellor of Makerere University, an institution he first joined in 1961 as a first year student, after leaving Kings College Budo. He was the chairman of Northcote Hall (Now Nsibirwa) during his second year at the University, and rose through the ranks of the same institution.







His remains lay in repose at Makerere University Main Hall on Friday in honour of his service to Makerere in several capacities from the early independence era in the 1960s until 2007.





We bring you moments from our lens.

