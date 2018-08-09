Davidson Ndyabahika
Pictorial: Makerere Honours the Late Ryoichi Sasakawa

    Milton Wabyona, a lecturer in the department of Music and dance with his students performing during the special congregation to award Honorary Doctorates of Makerere University on Thursday

    Dr. Patrick Mangeni Wa’Ndeda a Senior Lecturer in Drama, and the Makerere University's Chairperson for the Ceremonies Committee guiding a procession at a special congregation to award Honorary Doctorates of Makerere University

    Prof Sarah Kiguli a lecturer and Pediatrics expert greets Dr. David Poplack – Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine who received an Honorary Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) of Makerere University.

    Agriculture minister, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja was part of the Chancellor's Procession at the special congregation to award Honorary Doctorates of Makerere University

    he Ambassador of Japan to Uganda H.E. Kazuaki Kameda arriving for the special congregation to award Honorary Doctorates of Makerere University

    Dr. Sarah SSali , Dean School of Women and Gender Studies at Makerere during the the special congregation

    Professor Ruth Oniang’o, Chair of the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) and Sasakawa Fund for Extension Education (SAFE) represented and received a posthumous award on behalf of the late Sasakawa Family.

    Dr Charles Wana Etyem, the Makerere University Council Chairperson hands over a gift to Professor Ruth Oniang’o who represented the Sasakawa family.

    Dr. David Poplack – Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine after being dressed in a Makerere's highest academic level Doctorate Gown.

    Dr. David Poplack – Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine receiving the Honorary Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) certificate from the Makerere Chancellor Prof. Ezra Suruma.

    Ms Florence Nakachwa, Deputy Director, at the Law Development Centre (LDC)

    Dr. Ruth Namazzi, a lecturer at Makerere Medical School receives a certificate as one of the first four Ugandan graduates of the East African Pediatric Hematology Oncology Fellowship Training Program

 

Makerere University has awarded two Honorary Doctorates and a posthumous Honorary Doctor of Laws to the late Ryoichi Sasakawa and Honorary Doctor of Science to Dr David Poplack for their contributions in supporting humanity and Makerere University. 

The two personalities have impacted the lives of millions of people world over in terms of health and improving their welfare. 

Dr Poplack, a Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine was awarded the institution's prestigious award in recognition of his distinguished and ground-breaking contributions to humanity in the most precarious situations specifically children with cancer and blood diseases.

Sasakawa received a Post Humous Honorary Doctor of Laws for his exceptional and significant contributions globally for the development of humanity.

The award was received by Professor Ruth Oniang'o, Chair of the Sasakawa Africa Association and Sasakawa Fund for Extension.

Uganda Radio Network brings you the ceremony in pictures. 

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Davidson Ndyabahika
Davidson Ndyabahika is a Journalism major from Makerere University.
He is very passionate about journalistic writing and after doing his internship at Ultimate Multimedia Consult, Davidson started freelancing with The Campus Times, The Observer, Chimp reports and URN. He is devoted to investigative journalism and is currently reporting under Education.
He is also passionate about reporting on environment, health, crime and political satire writing.

