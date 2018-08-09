Pictorial: Makerere Honours the Late Ryoichi Sasakawa

Makerere University has awarded two Honorary Doctorates and a posthumous Honorary Doctor of Laws to the late Ryoichi Sasakawa and Honorary Doctor of Science to Dr David Poplack for their contributions in supporting humanity and Makerere University.



The two personalities have impacted the lives of millions of people world over in terms of health and improving their welfare.



Dr Poplack, a Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine was awarded the institution's prestigious award in recognition of his distinguished and ground-breaking contributions to humanity in the most precarious situations specifically children with cancer and blood diseases.



Sasakawa received a Post Humous Honorary Doctor of Laws for his exceptional and significant contributions globally for the development of humanity.



The award was received by Professor Ruth Oniang'o, Chair of the Sasakawa Africa Association and Sasakawa Fund for Extension.



