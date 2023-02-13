Fahad Muganga
17:08

Pictorial: Makerere University 73rd Graduation Kickoff Top story

13 Feb 2023, 17:06 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Prof. Wendy Thomson, the Vice Chancellor of the University of London who was the special guest of the day addressing the crowd

Prof. Wendy Thomson, the Vice Chancellor of the University of London who was the special guest of the day addressing the crowd

In short
On the first day of the graduation ceremonies, two colleges and one school; the College of Health Science, the College of Natural Sciences, and the School of Law - presented their graduates for degree conferral.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.