If there is any event that fits the word 'cocktail of activities', then that must be martyrs' day celebrations at Namugongo. Since the martyrs' day anniversary takes almost two weeks as pilgrims trickle in from all walks of life, business people also throng the area with all sorts of business.



Equally, a number of people throng Namugongo not purposely to attend prayers but to enjoy among other things roasted pork, buy cheap merchandise, and take all sorts of booze. While others target wallets, luggage and phones of unsuspecting pilgrims.





Uganda Radio Network visited different spots in Namugongo where people were found vending pork, shoes, umbrella, rosaries while children and adults enjoyed swings including those who were arrested stealing.

