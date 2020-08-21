Pictorial; Modern Market Changes the Face of Kasese

Construction of a modern market in Kasese municipality has been completed. The structure, whose construction started two years ago, was facilitated by the government of Uganda with funding from the African Development Bank (ADB) under the Markets and Agricultural Improvement Project (MATIP).





The market which cost 16 billion Shillings has with 311 lock-ups and 467 stalls. It will accommodate over 800 vendors. The market a provision for restaurants, children daycare centre, a cold room for perishable items, a pharmacy, office space and a parking yard.





URN brings you an insight into the new modern structures in pictures.



