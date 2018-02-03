Alex Otto
14:33

Pictorial: Mowzey Radio Requiem Mass at Rubaga Cathedral

3 Feb 2018, 14:33 Comments 236 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Lifestyle Slideshow
  • Alex Otto

    The massive crowd that was at Lubaga Cathedral to Eulogize Mowzey Radio

  • Alex Otto

    Security led by the Police control crowds at the Radio Mowzey requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral

  • Alex Otto

    A mourner consoles Weasel at the mass.

  • Alex Otto

    Musician Lilian Mbabazi, mother to two of Mowzey Radio's children.

  • Alex Otto

    Jennifer Robinson, mother to some of Mowzey's children.

  • Alex Otto

    Lilian Mbabazi, Karen and Jennifer along with their children

  • Alex Otto

    Comedian Salvador Idringi in the middle attended the service

  • Alex Otto

    Some Kampala socialites who eulogised Radio

  • Alex Otto

    Businessmen and women were selling merchandise branded with Mowzey Radio's images.

  • Alex Otto

    Police heavily deployed at the cathedral.

  • Alex Otto

    Mourners wait for mass at Lubaga Cathedral

  • Alex Otto

    Crowd gather at church to eulogize mowzey

  • Alex Otto

    Musician Eddy Kenzo attended Radios requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral

  • Alex Otto

    Musician Sheeba Karungi in the middle attended the mass

  • Alex Otto

    Socialite and Herbalist Mama Fina also attended the mass

  • Alex Otto

    The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga.

  • Alex Otto

    Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago arrives for the mass

  • Alex Otto

    Some journalists at the requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral

  • Alex Otto

    Honouring Mowzey Radio at Lubaga Cathedral

  • Alex Otto

    Lubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama arrives for the service.

  • Alex Otto

    Mourners at the requiem mass of Radio

  • Alex Otto

    Some of the friends of Mowzey Radio and Weasel at the mass.

  • Alex Otto

    Grief engulfed mourners during mass.

  • Alex Otto

    Musicians Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso, Douglas Mayanja aka Wiesel and Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameon mourn Mowzey Radio.

  • Alex Otto

    Radio's mother Jane Kasuba.

  • Alex Otto

    More mourners arrive for the mass at Lubaga cathedral.

  • Alex Otto

    People storm the church entrance even after security had blocked them

  • Alex Otto

    NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba lays a wreath.

  • Alex Otto

    Boda boda cyclists at Lubaga during mass.

  • Alex Otto

    Goodyf Crew members lay their wreath on Radio's Casket.

  • Alex Otto

    Priests led by Reverend Father Deogratias Kateregga Kiibi bless Mowzey Radio's body.

  • Alex Otto

    Bouncers took charge of security at the church. Ironically, it was during a scuffle with a bouncer at a bar in Entebbe that Mowzey Radio sustained fatal injuries.

  • Alex Otto

    A scuffle ensued at church when mourners forcefully made their way inside the church

  • Alex Otto

    Many were injured as they attempted to enter for mass.

  • Alex Otto

    Some people followed proceedings from outside.

  • Alex Otto

    Boda boda cyclists around Lubaga Cathedral.

 

Hundreds of mourners on Friday gathered at Lubaga Cathedral to eulogize fallen Goodlyf Crew Musician Mowzey Radio.

Radio who sings alongside his partner Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel died on Thursday morning at Case Hospital. Radio was receiving treatment at Case for injuries he sustained in a bar altercation in Entebbe, January 22. 
URN was at Rubaga and brings you the story in pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: fallen musician mowzey radio weasel aka douglas mayanja hundreds mourn mowzey good lyfe crew
Mentioned: goodlife crew lubaga cathedral

About the author

Alex Otto
“Journalism that changes lives is my goal,” Alex Otto has said on more than one occasion. That is his career’s guiding principle. Has been since he was a radio journalist in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu in 2009.

Otto passionately believes his journalism should bring to the fore the voices of the voiceless like the shooting victims of Apaa. Otto tries in his journalism to ask tough questions to those in positions of authority.

Based in the Kampala bureau, Otto is especially interested in covering agriculture, politics, education, human rights, crime, environment and business. He has reported intensively on the post-conflict situation in northern Uganda.

A URN staff member since 2014, Otto previously worked with The Observer Newspaper from 2012 to 2013 and later the Institute for War and Peace Reporting IWPR based in Gulu.

He was the URN Gulu bureau chief 2014-2016.

Comments

Available files


The massive crowd that was at Lubaga Cathedral to Eulogize Mowzey Radio
0 downloads


Security led by the Police control crowds at the Radio Mowzey requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral
0 downloads


A mourner consoles Weasel at the mass.
0 downloads


Musician Lilian Mbabazi, mother to two of Mowzey Radio's children.
0 downloads


Jennifer Robinson, mother to some of Mowzey's children.
0 downloads


Lilian Mbabazi, Karen and Jennifer along with their children
0 downloads


Comedian Salvador Idringi in the middle attended the service
0 downloads


Some Kampala socialites who eulogised Radio
0 downloads


Businessmen and women were selling merchandise branded with Mowzey Radio's images.
0 downloads


Police heavily deployed at the cathedral.
0 downloads


Mourners wait for mass at Lubaga Cathedral
0 downloads


Crowd gather at church to eulogize mowzey
0 downloads


Musician Eddy Kenzo attended Radios requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral
0 downloads


Musician Sheeba Karungi in the middle attended the mass
0 downloads


Socialite and Herbalist Mama Fina also attended the mass
0 downloads


The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga.
0 downloads


Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago arrives for the mass
0 downloads


Some journalists at the requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral
0 downloads


Honouring Mowzey Radio at Lubaga Cathedral
0 downloads


Lubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama arrives for the service.
0 downloads


Mourners at the requiem mass of Radio
0 downloads


Some of the friends of Mowzey Radio and Weasel at the mass.
0 downloads


Grief engulfed mourners during mass.
0 downloads


Musicians Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso, Douglas Mayanja aka Wiesel and Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameon mourn Mowzey Radio.
0 downloads


Radio's mother Jane Kasuba.
0 downloads


More mourners arrive for the mass at Lubaga cathedral.
0 downloads


People storm the church entrance even after security had blocked them
0 downloads


NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba lays a wreath.
0 downloads


Boda boda cyclists at Lubaga during mass.
0 downloads


Goodyf Crew members lay their wreath on Radio's Casket.
0 downloads


Priests led by Reverend Father Deogratias Kateregga Kiibi bless Mowzey Radio's body.
0 downloads


Bouncers took charge of security at the church. Ironically, it was during a scuffle with a bouncer at a bar in Entebbe that Mowzey Radio sustained fatal injuries.
0 downloads


A scuffle ensued at church when mourners forcefully made their way inside the church
0 downloads


Many were injured as they attempted to enter for mass.
0 downloads


Some people followed proceedings from outside.
0 downloads


Boda boda cyclists around Lubaga Cathedral.
0 downloads
Top Stories
More from Alex Otto
Related Articles