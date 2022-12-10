Pictorial: Mpanga Growers Tea Factory Resumes Operations

Mpanga Growers Tea Factory, one of the major tea factories in the Tooro region has resumed full operations after years of struggling. The factory is one of the tea factories formerly under the Uganda Tea Growers Corporation.



After privatization by the government with the assistance of the European Union, smallholder tea farmers bought shares in the company in order to have ownership of the factory and to increase its share capital.

In 2017, the factory was sinking into debt and on the verge of closure. The factory had a debt of Shillings 6.4 billion owed to several service providers including financial institutions.



Methuselah Kasukaali, the Chairperson Board of Directors, Mpanga Growers Tea Factory, says that operations have resumed after the Uganda Development Cooperation- UDC invested in the company by purchasing shares/equity worth 4.4 Billion Shillings.





