Pictorial; MPs Visit Flood Hit Areas in Bugonga and Kigungu

The parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs conducted a field visit in some of the flood-hit areas in the Parishes of Kigungu and Bugonga in Entebbe Municipality.





Nine Committee members led by the chairperson, Jesca Ababiku visited specifically Bunonko-Misoli village in Kigungu and Bugonga landing site in Bugonga parish to ascertain how many people have been affected by Lake Victoria floods, whether or not the affected people are within the 200 meter protected zone, the extent of damage and possible solutions.





The committee oversees agencies and ministries and activities under the office of the President and also Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). OPM is responsible for among others, disaster preparedness, and response.







Uganda Radio Network-URN brings you pictures of the field visit in both areas.





