As mining resumed at Kitumbi mining site in Bukuya Sub - county, Kassanda District, formerly Mubende following their eviction, a lot remains at stake.





In December last year, government awarded three licenses Kayonza-Kitumbi Miners Association to resume small mining operations in an estimated area measuring 13.5 Hectares.





At the reopening, government put in place guidelines including requirements that only allowed Ugandan citizens to access and mine, a ban on the use of mercury in the mines as well as reduction in the mining time from 8:00am to 6:30pm.





Although operations kicked off two months ago, only about 300 of the more than 1,000 artisanal miners that were at the Lubaali gold site when it was closed have returned.





Miners have maintained the use of mercury, claiming they do not have any option. Artisanal miners face challenges including limited availability of food in the area, scanty financial services, lack of clean water for drinking as well as health service facilities.





Our reporter visited the mines and brings you the pictures.

