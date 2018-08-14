Davidson Ndyabahika & Christopher Kisekka Walugembe
18:52

Pictorial: Mubende Gold Mines Top story

14 Aug 2018, 18:51 Comments 119 Views Business and finance Environment Health Slideshow
  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    A miner lifts sacks containing gold dust from the gold pit in the evening after an 8 hour journey underground.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Miners load sacks of wet gold dust on from the pit on a motorcycle at Lubaali gold site.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Miners using a locally made equipment known as "Z" for tapping gold ore from the water.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    The miner uses mercury to concentrate gold without personal protective gear. The wash water polluted with mercury is just poured on the ground contaminating soil in the area.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    A ball mill for crashing gold ore is constructed within someone’s compound. These families have to live with deafening noise for most of the day. Noise pollution and air pollution is one of the challenges mining communities confront

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Miners sluicing the alluvium down an angled platform of about 5- 15 degrees. As water washes sediments down the sluice, gold particles sink and are captured by the material (cloth) covering the bottom of the sluice.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    A ball mill for crashing gold ore in one of the shades at Lubaali gold mines.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    A miner heats amalgam over open flame to evaporate the mercury to leave small gold piece. The gaseous mercury is inhaled by the miner and people around him, and communities living around the mining area.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    One of miners holding a small gold piece after mercury was evaporated.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    A small piece of gold after evaporating mercury. Miners are poisoned on daily basis by mercury vapor released from the process of smelting the concentrate to separate gold.

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Burning is done in the open poisoning people near and around the mining area

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Pocket digital gold weighing scale with counting function and a weighing pan. After heating amalgam over open flame to evaporate the mercury to leave small gold piece, gold is measured in grams.

 

As mining resumed at Kitumbi mining site in Bukuya Sub - county, Kassanda District, formerly Mubende following their eviction, a lot remains at stake. 
 
 
In December last year, government awarded three licenses Kayonza-Kitumbi Miners Association to resume small mining operations in an estimated area measuring 13.5 Hectares.
 

At the reopening, government put in place guidelines including requirements that only allowed Ugandan citizens to access and mine, a ban on the use of mercury in the mines as well as reduction in the mining time from 8:00am to 6:30pm. 

 
Although operations kicked off two months ago, only about 300 of the more than 1,000 artisanal miners that were at the Lubaali gold site when it was closed have returned.

 
Miners have maintained the use of mercury, claiming they do not have any option. Artisanal miners face challenges including limited availability of food in the area, scanty financial services, lack of clean water for drinking as well as health service facilities.

 
Our reporter visited the mines and brings you the pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

About the author

Davidson Ndyabahika & Christopher Kisekka Walugembe

