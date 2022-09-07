Pictorial; Mudslides Cause Havoc in Kasese Again

Heavy rains triggered mudslides bringing down Kasika Trading Centre in Kasese district. The area is one of the busiest peri-urban centres in the district.





Up to 15 people were confirmed dead by Wednesday evening with rescue efforts on going to search for three more people that were still missing. Seven people were reported injured while hundreds of properties were destroyed.



In 2020 mudslides killed six people in Bwesumbu and Buhuhira sub-counties, Busongora North County.

A year earlier more than 100 people were displaced in Mahango Sub County when mud and landslides hit the area.

URN brings you the destructions in pictures.



