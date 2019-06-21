Pictorial: Mufti Menk Leads Juma Prayers

Dr Mufti Ismail Menk, a leading global Islamic scholar born and raised in Zimbabwe is here for a three-day visit to Uganda.
On Friday, he led the Friday Sermon at Old Kampala Mosque. During the sermon, Mufti Menk urged Muslims to avoid lavish lifestyles and greed for money.
He will on Sunday address a congregation at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole which will be part of the celebrations to mark 175 years of Islam in Uganda.
URN brings you the Juma prayers in pictures.
On Friday, he led the Friday Sermon at Old Kampala Mosque. During the sermon, Mufti Menk urged Muslims to avoid lavish lifestyles and greed for money.
He will on Sunday address a congregation at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole which will be part of the celebrations to mark 175 years of Islam in Uganda.
URN brings you the Juma prayers in pictures.
To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.