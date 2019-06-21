Davidson Ndyabahika
Pictorial: Mufti Menk Leads Juma Prayers

21 Jun 2019 Kampala, Uganda

 

Dr Mufti Ismail Menk, a leading global Islamic scholar born and raised in Zimbabwe is here for a three-day visit to Uganda. 

On Friday, he led the Friday Sermon at Old Kampala Mosque. During the sermon, Mufti Menk urged Muslims to avoid lavish lifestyles and greed for money.
He will on Sunday address a congregation at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole which will be part of the celebrations to mark 175 years of Islam in Uganda.
