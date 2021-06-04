President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday afternoon delivered the State of the Nation Address to Parliament. This is the maiden address by Museveni after the January 2021 general election.
The President's address focused on security, covid-19 panademic, the economy among others.
Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the event at Kololo Independence Grounds.
