Pictorial: Museveni Delivers State of the Nation Address Top story

4 Jun 2021, 19:52 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Slideshow

 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday afternoon delivered the State of the Nation Address to Parliament. This is the maiden address by Museveni after the January 2021 general election.

The President's address focused on security, covid-19 panademic, the economy among others.


Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the event at Kololo Independence Grounds.

 

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.