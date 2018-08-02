Olive Nakatudde
20:21

Pictorial; Museveni Receives Global Award at Peace Conference

2 Aug 2018, 20:21 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Slideshow
    Global Leadership Council’s Dr. Schuller Robert shakes hands with President Museveni after giving him an award as former Zanzibar President Amani Karume looks on.

    President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the Global Peace Leadership Conference in Munyonyo.

    Some of Uganda's delegates at the Global Peace Leadership Conference.

    Tooro King Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV shakes hands with President Yoweri Museveni at the Global Peace Leadership Conference 2018.

    A delegate from Japan and that of United States of America (USA) walking together at Munyonyo.

    Delegates settling in for the Global Peace Leadership Conference at Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo.

    A choir performing at the Global Peace Leadership Conference 2018.

    A delegation from Nigeria in a group picture with President Yoweri Museveni.

    Former First Deputy Prime Minister Henry Muganwa Kajura at the Conference.

    Former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Charles Angina arrives with others for the Peace Conference.

    Former Vice President for Nigeria Atiku Abubakar (in green) at the Global Peace Leadership Conference in Munyonyo, Kampala.

    Minister of State for Animal Industry Joy Kabatsi arriving for the Global Peacer Leadership Conference.

    Minister of State for Ethics & Integrity Fr. Simon Lokodo with an interpreter from Korea.

    A group picture of some of the leaders from different countries that attended the Global Peace Leadership Conference.

    President Museveni received a Global Peace Award.

    President Museveni with the delegation from Korea.

    Some of Uganda's delegates walking into the meeting room.

    State Minister for Youth, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi also attended the Global Peace Leadership Conference.

    President Museveni with former President of Zanzibar Dr. Abeid Amani Karuma and others at the Peace Conference.

    The First Vice President for South Sudan Deng Gai accompanied by delegates from his country and security detail.

    President Yoweri Museveni addressing the Global Peace Leadership Conference.

    The Founder and Chairman of Global Peace Foundation Dr. Hyun Jin Moon and others arrive for the Global Peace Leadership Conference 2018.

    President Yoweri Museveni and other leaders addressed delegates from different countries on peace.

    Yoweri Museveni and other leaders signed on the Kampala Peace Declaration after addressing the Global Peace Leadership Conference.

 

President Yoweri Museveni today received a global peace award at the ongoing Global Peace Leadership Conference for the Great Lakes region.
 
The conference sitting at the Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo was attended by First Vice President of South Sudan Taban Deng Gai, First Vice President for Burundi Gaston Sindimwo, former President of Zanzibar Dr. Abeid Amani Karume and others.
 
It attracted delegates from countries  like Canada, United State of America, India, Korea, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Cameroon, and South Sudan among others under the theme, "Moral and innovative leadership: new models for sustainable peace and development." It is organized by US-based interfaith NGO, the Global Peace Foundation.
 
URN attended day two of the conference and brings you pictures.

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

