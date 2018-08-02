Pictorial; Museveni Receives Global Award at Peace Conference

President Yoweri Museveni today received a global peace award at the ongoing Global Peace Leadership Conference for the Great Lakes region.



The conference sitting at the Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo was attended by First Vice President of South Sudan Taban Deng Gai, First Vice President for Burundi Gaston Sindimwo, former President of Zanzibar Dr. Abeid Amani Karume and others.



It attracted delegates from countries like Canada, United State of America, India, Korea, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Cameroon, and South Sudan among others under the theme, "Moral and innovative leadership: new models for sustainable peace and development." It is organized by US-based interfaith NGO, the Global Peace Foundation.



URN attended day two of the conference and brings you pictures.

