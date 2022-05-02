Pictorial: Muslims Celebrate Eid al -Fitr

Muslims in Uganda on Monday gathered in mosques to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers.
Eid al -Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
Uganda Radio Network reporters across the Country bring you the celebrations in pictures.
