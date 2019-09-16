Pictorial: NAADS Support to Up Country Farmers

A section of up country farmers are among beneficiaries of interventions by the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) in diary, crops and value additions.



In Kigumba Town Council, the agency procured a five horse power electrically power Maize mill for Value addition for 63 members of Kigumba buyers and Millers Association in 2015. The group has so far saved a net capital of Shillings 8 Million since they started operating the Machine. In Mutunda Sub County in Kiryandongo district, another farmer group got one of ten warehousing constructed across the agroecological zone to add value to Maize, bulk and sell.

They were also given Maize seeds to increase their acreage. They report that production has increased from 200 Metric tons to now 250 Metric tons since 2015 when they enrolled for the support.

In Gulu district, Members of Gulu Women Diary Cooperatives are heartbroken after a 3,000-liter Milk Cooler procured by NAADS became idle due to the breakdown in the Pasteurizer that should power the cooler. The farmers are struggling to get the plant working again.





In Lira, 400 farmers have embraced the cultivation of cashew nut trees as alternative to low paying Cotton and tobacco which they traditionally engaged in. The farmers say they are convinced the perennial crop will alleviate poverty in their areas in Lira, Kwania, Kole and Oyam.

Also in Lira, model farming is setting up an agriprenuership park with the help of NAADS. Tom Okello Anyii has benefitted from NAADS multiple times receiving citrus seedlings, solar water pump as well as layer chickens. His net profit now stands at 60 Million shillings a year.





URN brings you some of their ventures and associated challenges in pictures.

