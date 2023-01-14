Pictorial: National Team Prepares For World Cross Country Championships

The national team started residential training on January 9th, 2023, in Kapchorwa ahead of the 2023 World Cross Country Championships.





The team under the watchful eyes of Coach Benjamin Njia is camping at Trinity Biblical Institute - Kapchorwa. The World Cross Country championships is slated for February 18, 2023 in Australia.



Our reporter today visited the Residential camp and brings a story in pictures



