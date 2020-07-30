Pictorial: New KCCA Executive Director Takes Over Office

Dorothy Kisaka has taken oath as the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Executive Director.



Kisaka replaces Eng. Andrew Kitaka who has been acting executive director since Jennifer Musisi resigned in 2018. Others who took oath included Eng. David Lule Luyimbazi who replaces Sam Serunkuma as Deputy Executive Director KCCA and Grace Akullo as the Director of Human Resource and Management.



The function was attended by Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi, the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and his deputy Doreen Nyanjura.





URN attended their inauguration ceremony and brings you the event in pictures.

