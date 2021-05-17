Olive Nakatudde
13:43

Pictorial; New Members of Parliament Take Oath

17 May 2021

 

The administration of oaths for members-elect of the eleventh parliament has kicked off today at the Parliamentary buildings in Kampala. The process, scheduled to end on Thursday, May 20, will see parliament welcome the highest number of legislators having moved from 426 to 529 in recent polls.

Every person elected to parliament takes the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament, before they officially start their five-year term of office. The ceremony, which is following the alphabetical order of names of each legislator, will see 132 members take oath today, according to a programme issued by Parliament's Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Helen Kawesa.

Uganda Radio Network-URN brings you pictures.

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.