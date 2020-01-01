Pictorial: New Year Prayers at Namirembe and All Saints Cathedral

The Most Rev. His Grace Stanley Ntagali, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda led his last New Year service as Archbishop at Saint Paul's Cathedral Namirembe, where he preached against commercialization of politics.





He was assisted by Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira.



The service was attended by people from all walks of life. At All Saints Cathedral Nakasero, Kampala Diocesan Secretary Rev. Canon John Awodi led the service where he made a call to Christians to stop lamenting about how dirty politics is, but to contest for political positions and make a difference.





URN brings you the New Year service in pictures



