Pictorial: NRM Age Limit Fete in Kiboga District

26 Feb 2018 Kampala, Uganda Parliament
    Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa dances with MP Solomon Silwanyi at the Age Limit celebrations.

    A section of the public that turned up for the NRM Age Limit celebrations in Kiboga district.

    A traditional dancer dancing with NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba at the Age Limit celebrations.

    Amolatar Woman MP Doreen Amule who seconded the Age Limit Motion arrives for the celebrations.

    Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga at the Age Limit celebrations.

    Bufumbira North MP John Kamara Nizeyimana (in the middle) sings at the Age Limit celebrations.

    Busiro South Member of Parliament Peter Ssematimba at the Age Limit celebrations.

    Energy Minister Irene Muloni and others at the celebrations.

    Former Legislator in the Constituent Assembly Rodah Kalema with Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa.

    General Elly Tumwine together with MP Micheal Bukenya being welcomed at the celebration grounds in Kiboga district.

    Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa shares a light moment with Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa and others at the celebrations.

    Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa who also doubles as Kiboga Woman MP waves to some of the NRM supporters at the celebrations.

    Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi who tabled the 'Age Limit' Bill celebrates with Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa and other MPs.

    Muscian Ronald Mayiga with Promoter Balaam at the NRM Age Limit celebrations in Kiboga district.

    Muscians Catherine Kusasira and Gravity Omutujju sing at the celebrations.

    President Yoweri Museveni at the celebrations.

    People make queues to go through the security check.

    President Yoweri Museveni cuts cake with some of the MPs at the NRM Age Limit Celebrations.

    President Yoweri Museveni's guards intercepted a lady who attempt to beat security to reach the President.

    Red Caps, Scarfs and others were not allowed to enter the celebration grounds. The Red has in the past been used by the Opposition in protest against the amendment of Article 102(b).

    Some of the NRM MPs arrive in Kiboga district for the Age Limit celebrations.

    Some of the NRM MPs arrive in Kiboga district for the Age Limit celebrations.

    Some of the NRM Supporters at the Age Limit celebrations in Kiboga district.

    Ssegujja Muwanga (putting on spects), the husband to Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa with his daughter and another relative at the NRM celebrations in Kiboga district.

    State Minister for Lands Persis Namuganza with other MPs in Kiboga district for celebrations.

    State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda with the State Minister for Youth Nakiwala Kiyingi and others at the celebrations.

    Students sing at the NRM Age Limit celebrations.

    The Kiboga Woman MP Ruth Nankabirwa waves at her supporters during the NRM Age Limit celebrations in Kiboga district.

    The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairperson Jacob Oboth-Oboth and others speaking to the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr. Tanga Odoi.

    Ushers at the celebrations were clad in black T-shirts with slogans like 'Welcome our Heroes 317'.

    Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi welcomed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and NRM Secretary General Kaasule Lumumba.

    Worker's MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara with the State Minister for Sports Charles Bakabulindi.

    Yello NRM Caps displayed for sale outside the celebration grounds.

 

 Members of Parliament from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) converged in Kiboga district on Sunday to  celebrate the removal of the presidential age limit from the constitution.
 
Organized by the Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, the celebration was attended by President Yoweri Museveni who applauded the MPs for contributing to the stability of the country.
 
Uganda Radio Network-URN now brings you pictures from the celebration.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

