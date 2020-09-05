Pictorial: NRM Members Discard SOPs During Primaries in Kawempe North

Members of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM Party did not seem to care about the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Health Ministry to stop the spread of Covid19 as they went about with their party primaries on Friday.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all voters appearing at polling stations were required to wear a face mask, wash hands and maintain a physical distance of at least one meter to avoid infection. NRM also instructed its members not to shake hands or hug.



However, this wasn't the case for many voters as our reporter observed in Kawempe North Constituency. Many party members skipped washing hands at the entrance of the polling centres, never wore face masks and failed to observe the recommended physical distancing.





Our reporter brings you the voting in pictures



