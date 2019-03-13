Olive Nakatudde
Pictorial: NRM MPs Depart for Kyankwanzi Retreat

13 Mar 2019, 20:32 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Slideshow

  • Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality MP Arinda Gordon Kakuuma seen parking his luggage into a car in the parliament parking.

  • Assistants to an NRM legislator help carry luggage ahead of the Kyankwanzi retreat.

  • Ruhinda County MP Kahinda Dononzio came clad in his army uniform as MPs prepared to travel for the Kyankwanzi retreat.

  • Independent MP Makmot Otto Edward with Kitgum Woman MP Lamwaka Margaret ahead of the NRM Caucus retreat.

  • Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality MP Gordon Arinda Kakuuma clad in a military fatigue ahead of the Kyankwanzi retreat.

  • A parliament cleaner carrying a suitcase of one of the NRM legislators ahead of the Kyankwanzi retreat.

  • Ruhinda County MP Kahinda Dononzio clad in his army uniform with other female NRM MPs ahead of the retreat.

  • NRM's Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa seen teasing Opposition's Rukungiri Municipality MP Roland Mugume.

  • Kaberamaido County MP Veronica Elagu Bikyetero with Charles Illukor the Kumi County MP clad in yellow ahead of the retreat.

  • Buruli County MP, Nyiira Zerubabel Mijumbi flashes the NRM Party thumb as he walks with other MPs out of the Parliament building for the retreat.

  • Agule County's Independent MP Francis Mukula was also invited for the NRM retreat.

  • Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong was also ready for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus.

  • Kyenjojo Woman MP Baguma Spellanza Muhenda walking out of the Parliament Building for the Kyankwanzi retreat.

  • Kashari South MP Nathan Itungo, like majority of the NRM legislators, clad in his yellow attire ahead of the NRM Caucus retreat.

  • Buhaguzi County MP Daniel Muheirwe Mpamizo walking out with his NRM shirt ahead of the retreat.

  • Bokora County MP Achia Terence Naco carrying his suitcase out of Parliament for the retreat.

  • Independent MP Adongo Lilly, the Nwoya Woman MP was also invited for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus retreat.

  • Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) buses parked at Parliament Avenue waiting to transport legislators to Kyankwanzi.

  • A section of NRM MPs in the bus waiting to depart for National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

  • Kaabong Woman MP Rose Lilly Akello enters the waiting bus.

  • MPs wait for their luggage to be kept on the bus ahead of the Kyankwanzi retreat.

  • An assistant to one of the NRM legislators carries luggage to the waiting buses.

  • UWA officer attends to language belonging to MPs as they prepared to leave for the Kyankwanzi retreat.

  • Security Officers kept watch of the buses that were parked on Parliament Avenue as MPs prepared to leave for Kyankwanzi.

  • Some of the NRM MPs being helped with their belongings ahead of the Kyankwanzi retreat.

  • Some of the NRM MPs walking out of parliament ahead of the Kyankwanzi Caucus retreat.

 

Members of Parliament from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Parliamentary Caucus on Wednesday afternoon departed for the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwazi for an eight-day retreat.  



President Yoweri Museveni is scheduled to officially open the retreat on Thursday under the theme; "Industrialization for Job Creation and Shared Prosperity."   



Uganda Radio Network-URN captured the moments before departure   and now bring you the pictures.

 

