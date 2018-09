The highly publicized Nyege Nyege festival got underway at the Nile Discovery resort beach on Friday evening.



Hundreds of revelers stormed the resorts to participate in the fun filled festival that had been stopped by government.



Our reporter joined the crowds and brings some of the pictures of the three day festival.

