Pictorial; Obongi District Holds Maiden Independence Celebrations

Obongi Boma Grounds were filled with thousands of people on Wednesday as the newly created district held the very first independence day celebratuons. Obongi was carved out of Moyo district in West Nile region, and became operational on July 1, 2019.







URN attended the celebrations and brings you the pictures.

