Candia Stephen
19:50

Pictorial; Obongi District Holds Maiden Independence Celebrations

9 Oct 2019, 19:48 93 Views Obongi, Uganda Local government Misc Slideshow

 

Obongi Boma Grounds were filled with thousands of people on Wednesday as the newly created district held the very first independence day celebratuons.  Obongi was carved out of Moyo district in West Nile region, and became operational on July 1, 2019.



URN attended the celebrations and brings you the pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: 57th Independence Celebrations

About the author

Candia Stephen