A Conference for Speakers and Deputy Speakers from countries under the the Parliamentary Union of OIC-PUOIC Member States have convened at at Skyz Hotel, Naguru.



The OIC member countries are Algeria, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The officials are set to discuss among others corporation among their countries, human rights, and support to education and health facilities. 



The  Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga opened the Conference on Tuesday. 


Uganda last hosted in 2010. URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.

 

