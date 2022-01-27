Amony Immaculate
Pictorial: Okere City, the Community Project Changing Lives

27 Jan 2022, 08:22 Comments 116 Views Okere City, Adwari, Uganda Human rights Education Environment Updates
Okere Village bank

In short
Three years ago, the community members were lacking basic services like a clean water source, health services and even schools. However, the city now has an Early Childhood Development Center, a primary school, a clinic, a village bank and a community hall that also serves as a cinema, church, and nightclub.

 

