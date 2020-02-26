Hundreds of Onduparaka FC supporters and fans packed Green Lights Stadium on Tuesday to celebrate a decade in Uganda's Premier League.



General Moses Ali, who presented president, Yoweri Museveni at the Celebrations urged the people of W. Nile to support the team to rise to a higher level beyond Uganda.





Uganda Radio Network witnessed the celebrations and brings you the event in pictures.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.