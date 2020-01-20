Pictorial; Parliament Albinism Charity Walk 2020

The annual charity walk planned to raise support and awareness for persons living with albinism has attracted hundreds of activists, who walked for four kilometres across the streets of Kampala.
More than 50 million Shillings was also raised to support the construction of the Rehabilitation Centre for Persons living with Albinism.
Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.
