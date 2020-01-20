Olive Nakatudde
14:41

Pictorial; Parliament Albinism Charity Walk 2020

20 Jan 2020, 14:40 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Slideshow

 

The annual charity walk planned to raise support and awareness for persons living with albinism has attracted hundreds of activists, who walked for four kilometres across the streets of Kampala.



More than 50 million Shillings was also raised to support the construction of the Rehabilitation Centre for Persons living with Albinism.



Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.

 

Tagged with: parliament week speaker Rebecca Kadaga

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.