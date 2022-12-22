Pictorial: Parliament Pays Tribute to Late Patrick Okabe

Olive Nakatudde
Parliament on Thursday paid tribute to the late Serere County Member of Parliament, Patrick Okabe. During the sitting chaired by Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, the late Okabe was eulogized as a unifier and God-fearing servant.



Okabe, 64, died on Monday morning alongside his wife Christine Okabe, and his driver during a road crash. The MP's vehicle collided with a Kenyan-bound truck at Naboa in Budaka District along Mbale-Tirinyi highway.


The casket containing remains of the late Okabe arrived at Parliament around 9:45 am draped in the national flag and wheeled into the Parliament lobby and later to the chambers for a tribute.


