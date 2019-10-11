Olive Nakatudde
14:45

Pictorial: Parliament’s Appointments Committee Vets New Judges

11 Oct 2019, 14:37 167 Views Parliament Slideshow

 

Parliament's Appointments Committee is currently vetting three Justices to the Court of Appeal and twelve High court Judges recently appointed by President Yoweri Museveni.  
The Committee chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga kicked off the vetting process with interaction with Monica Kalegira Mugenyi who has been serving as Principal Judge at the East African Court of Justice in Tanzania. She was moments after followed by lawyer Muzamiru Mutangula Kibedi.  
Kibedi who boasted of having all it takes to execute his duties later described his interaction with the committee as friendly but declined to answer further questions saying that the committee was in the best position to respond.  
The morning interaction ended with Justice Irene Justice Mulyagonja, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) who faced the committee for over 50 minutes.  
The committee is meeting again this afternoon to vet the persons appointed Judges to the High Court.  
They include Vincent Mugabo the Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nambayo, the Chief Court Registrar, Inspector of Courts Immaculate Busingye, Jane Okuo Kajuga, Isaac Muwata, Jesse Rugyema, Serunkuma Isah, Jeanne Rwakakoko, Suzan Abinyo, Victoria Katamba, Boniface Wamala and Philip Odoki. If approved, the twelve will bring the number of High Court Judges to 62.  
Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the vetting process and now brings you some of the pictures.     

 

