In short
The Pilgrimage started on Wednesday at Namirembe Cathedral and will end on February 14, 2019, in Mucwini Kitgum ahead of Janani Luwum Day, which is commemorated every year on February 16th, since 2015.
Pictorial: Pilgrims Retrace Archbishop Janani Luwum's Last Journey in Life Top story29 Jan 2020, 17:55 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Former Diplomat David Mwaka, Former Presidential Candidate Olara Otunu and his daughter were part of the pilgrims
In short
Tagged with: St Janani Luwum Pilgrimage
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.