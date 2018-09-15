Edward Eninu
20:20

Pictorial: Celebrating Pokot Culture

15 Sep 2018, 20:18 Comments 102 Views Amudat, Uganda Lifestyle Tourism Slideshow
  • Edward Eninu

    Pokot men dancing.

  • Edward Eninu

    Pokot dances

  • Edward Eninu

    Pokot Women dancing during celbrations.

  • Edward Eninu

    A police officer struggles to restore order among residents who were struggling for chairs.

  • Edward Eninu

    Mbale Brazz Band leading in anthems.

  • Edward Eninu

    Pupils of Looro Primary School presenting a song against FGM.

  • Edward Eninu

    Some of the guests listening to the speeches in Looro.

  • Edward Eninu

    State Minister for Karamoja Affairs cuts the ribbon as he arrives for the function.

  • Edward Eninu

    Francis Kiyonga, Amudat LCV dressing the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige during the day.

  • Edward Eninu

    Francis Kiyonga, Amudat LCV dressing the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige during the day.

  • Edward Eninu

    Pokot women dancing.

 

The Pokot, found in Amudat district celebrated their 10th cultural day on Friday and Saturday under the theme "Working Together for Abandonment of Harmful Traditional Cultural Practices".

This day draws many participants especially government agencies including Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Office of the Prime Minister among others. Many organizations especially the UN agencies don't just celebrate but are involved in the preparations of Pokot Culture Day.

Pokot Culture Day is used to drum support amongst the locals to abandon Female Genital Mutilation, a practice that was outlawed almost 10 years ago.

FGM is practiced across Amudat District, Moruita Sub County in Nakapiripirit and Tepeth county in Moroto. Although the day was set apart for July 1, this year's celebrations were pushed to September due to technical issues, according to Amudat LCV, Francis Kiyonga.

However, hundreds turned up to identify with their culture on Friday and Saturday, the function grazed by State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige.

URN brings you some of the pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

