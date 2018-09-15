Pictorial: Celebrating Pokot Culture

The Pokot, found in Amudat district celebrated their 10th cultural day on Friday and Saturday under the theme "Working Together for Abandonment of Harmful Traditional Cultural Practices".



This day draws many participants especially government agencies including Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Office of the Prime Minister among others. Many organizations especially the UN agencies don't just celebrate but are involved in the preparations of Pokot Culture Day.



Pokot Culture Day is used to drum support amongst the locals to abandon Female Genital Mutilation, a practice that was outlawed almost 10 years ago.



FGM is practiced across Amudat District, Moruita Sub County in Nakapiripirit and Tepeth county in Moroto. Although the day was set apart for July 1, this year's celebrations were pushed to September due to technical issues, according to Amudat LCV, Francis Kiyonga.



However, hundreds turned up to identify with their culture on Friday and Saturday, the function grazed by State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige.



URN brings you some of the pictures.

