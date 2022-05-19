Pictorial: Police Blocks Besigye Protests Against Commodity Prices

Business came to a standstill on Thursday in Kasangati town council in Wakiso district following a standoff between the police and Dr. Kizza Besigye, the former Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party president.





Police intercepted Besigye shortly after living his residence where he spent six days under preventive arrest to stop him from leading protests against the high commodity prices.





The four-time presidential candidate, who is currently leading the pressure group dubbed the "People's Front for Transition" told journalists that he intends to spend his very last breath to wake up Ugandans to unite and force those in power to intervene and stabilize commodity prices.





URN brings you the stand-off between Besigye and the Police in pictures.

