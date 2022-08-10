Kato Joseph
19:24

Pictorial: Police Decorates 254 Senior Police Officers

Kampala, Uganda

 

Ululations, excitement and dance filled Naguru police headquarters as 254 police officers received their Pips following their recent promotion.

They range from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police - ASP to Assistant Inspector General of Police - AIGP.

Spouses, children and other relatives could not hold their excitement as names of the person they had accompanied were read. Some police officers said God had answered their prayers after waiting for 10 to 30 years to be promoted from one rank to another. 

 

