Pictorial; Pomp, Excitement as Parliamentary Aspirants are Nominated in Kampala

There was pomp, glamour and excitement at Kampala District Electoral Commission as candidates for the 10 elective parliamentary positions in the City were nominated on Thursday. NRM aspirant, Faridah Nambi, caused commotion and excitement when she arrived in construction earthmover.





FDC's Kampala Woman MP candidate Dr Stella Nyanzi arrived with five supporters who shouted on top of their voices, while NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, arrived with his newlywed wife in accompany of musician Nubian Li, attracting attention across the board.





Then came Nakawa East candidate Ronald Balimwezo who first described his wife as the most beautiful woman he has ever met. Balimwezo caused laughter when he asked the Electoral Commission chairman Fredrick Muwaya Tibakuno and his team to first, take a look at his endowed wif, before nominating him.

