Pictorial: Preparations for Nyege-Nyege Festival Continue



Preparations for this years' Nyege-Nyege festival are underway along the River Nile banks in Itanda falls, in Butagaya sub county, in Jinja district.



Exhibitors were today seen setting up cottages, bars, restaurants and other service points to ease the smooth stay of revelers throughout the festival.



Also a section of revelers were seen inspecting Itanda falls area in anticipation of next week's Nyege-Nyege festival.



Uganda Radio Network shares some of the ongoing preparations in pictures.



