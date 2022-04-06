In short
Oulanyah’s body is expected to arrive in Omoro district this afternoon by a chopper that will land at Lalogi primary school after the state funeral at Kololo Ceremonial Ground in Kampala.
Pictorial: Preparations Underway to Receive Oulanyah’s Body in Omoro Top story6 Apr 2022, 15:15 Comments 101 Views Omoro, Uganda Parliament Politics Northern Updates
Andrew Onyuk, the Omoro RDC Speaking to Uganda Radio Network About the Security Situation in the District Ahead of Oulanyah's Burial
In short
Tagged with: Acholi Sub –Region Ayom –lony Village Preparations Underway to Receive Late Oulanyah’s Body in Omoro
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.