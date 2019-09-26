Olive Nakatudde
20:30

Pictorial: President Museveni Opens Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

26 Sep 2019, 20:29 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Slideshow

 

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday opened the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) at Speke Resort, Munyonyo.


The conference attended by delegates from different countries including Canada, Australia, United Kingdom (UK), Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, India and others is under the theme "Adaption, Engagement and Evolution of Parliaments in a rapidly changing Commonwealth."


 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: commonwealth parliamentary conference

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.