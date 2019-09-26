Pictorial: President Museveni Opens Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday opened the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) at Speke Resort, Munyonyo.
The conference attended by delegates from different countries including Canada, Australia, United Kingdom (UK), Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, India and others is under the theme "Adaption, Engagement and Evolution of Parliaments in a rapidly changing Commonwealth."
