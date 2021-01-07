Pictorial: Presidential Candidates Visit Buganda Kingdom Heaquarters

Buganda Kingdom's administration seat Bulange-Mengo has since the start of the presidential campaigns in November hosted several candidates to pay courtesy calls on the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga.



The visits were early in the campaigns kicked off by a visit by ruling National Resistance Movement - NRM party members, followed by the National Unity Platform - NUP officials led by presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Forum for Democratic Change - FDC's Patrick Oboi Amuriat, independent presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta and lately Democratic Party's Norbert Mao.



In their meetings with Kingdom officials, the presidential candidates promised to preserve the traditional institutions, the return of properties while others expressed their support by offering funds through buying of Kingdom Certificates.



Uganda Radio Network-URN captured the visits in pictures.





