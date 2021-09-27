Amony Immaculate
12:41

Pictorial: Prime Minister Nabbanja Visits Flood Affected District of Amolatar

27 Sep 2021, 12:40 Comments 76 Views Amolatar, Uganda Human rights Agriculture Lifestyle Updates
Hon. Robinah Nabbanja arrives in Amolatar aboard a UPDF chopper

Hon. Robinah Nabbanja arrives in Amolatar aboard a UPDF chopper

In short
The Prime Minister who arrived in the district aboard a chopper was assessing the magnitude of damage as well as following up on the relief food which delivered by the OPM to over 200 persons displaced by floods and currently living in a camp.

 

Tagged with: Flood affected sub counties Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja visits Amolatar impassible roads roads submerged in water
Mentioned: Office of the Auditor General

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.